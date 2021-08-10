GaN power transistors handle up to 3 kV

GaN Systems introduced two new transistors in the industry’s broadest portfolio of GaN power transistors. The transistors are packaged in a standard 8×8 mm PDFN package. The GS-065-011-2-L allows users to reduce the cost per watt of delivered powered in 45W to 150W applications and the GS-065-030-2-L is the first GaN product on the market that enables designers to get the advantages of low-cost GaN in applications up to the 3,000W power level. These new parts add to the GaN Systems family of low-cost GaN transistors that empower designers to take the next step in improved performance in efficiency, thermal management, and power density with increased design flexibility and cost-effectiveness to meet new demands from consumer, industrial, and data center customers.

These new transistors feature lower on-resistance, increased robustness, and thermal performance, higher VDS(transient) rating, and an industry-standard form factor that eases customer adoption, scalability, and commercialization.

The GS-065-011-2-L is a 650 V, 11 A, 150 mΩ bottom-side cooled transistor ideal for consumer electronics applications such as chargers and adapters, including higher power adapter designs that benefit from the transistor’s improved thermal performance. The GS-065-030-2-L is a 650 V, 30A, 50 mΩ bottom-side cooled transistor, which features the lowest RDS(on) in GaN Systems’ PDFN product family. Lower RDS(on) means lower power loss and higher power rating, resulting in higher efficiency and power density. The GS-065-030-2-L GaN transistor is perfect for data center, industrial, and 5G applications such as telecom and server SMPS, motor drives, energy storage systems, and Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC solutions.

The products are now available for purchase at GaN Systems’ distributors.