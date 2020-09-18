GaN-powered LED drivers target compact smart-lighting designs

Power Integrations announced a new member of the LYTSwitch-6 family of safety-isolated LED drivers for smart lighting applications – the LYT6078C. This new LYTSwitch-6 IC uses Power Integrations’ PowiGaN™ gallium nitride (GaN) technology to deliver efficiency and performance benefits, demonstrated by the new design example report (DER-920) the company is also announcing today.

The PowiGaN-based LYT6078C IC incorporates a 750 V power switch and delivers flicker-free output up to 90 W with other members of the family providing up to 110 W. Including both the PFC stage and the LYTSwitch-6 LED driver, system efficiency exceeds 90%. Housed in the miniature InSOP-24 surface-mount package, LYTSwitch-6 ICs are protected by an advanced thermal fold-back system, which reduces output power to limit device temperature during abnormal conditions, while still providing light output. LYTSwitch-6 ICs also incorporate Power Integrations’ FluxLink™ communication technology, which allows secondary-side control without the need for an optocoupler, and provides better than ±3% CV and CC regulation across line, load, temperature, and manufacturing. All LYTSwitch-6 ICs exhibit fast transient response and easily support pulse-width-modulation (PWM) dimming.

The performance benefits of the LYT6078C are evident in a new design report (DER-920) detailing a two-stage PFC boost plus isolated flyback on a dimmable LED ballast. It employs the LYTSwitch-6 LYT6078C IC and Power Integrations’ HiperPFS-4 PFS7624C PFC controller and provides peak efficiency of greater than 91% when driving a 48 V LED string at 1350 mA from a 220 VAC to 277 VAC input. In standby mode, system power consumption is less than 80 mW, which provides engineers with substantial flexibility when designing lighting controls and particularly dim-to-off circuits.

PowiGaN-based LYTSwitch-6 LED-driver ICs are available now, priced at $2.52 in 10,000 quantities. Technical support and the DER-920 design report are available from the Power Integrations website at https://www.power.com/lytswitch-6/.