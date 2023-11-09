GaN switcher IC delivers up to 85 W without heatsink

Continue to Site

Power Integrations has released the world’s highest-voltage, single-switch gallium-nitride (GaN) power supply IC, featuring a 1250-volt PowiGaN switch. The new device significantly reduces switching losses to less than a third compared to equivalent silicon devices, achieving power conversion efficiency as high as 93% and delivering up to 85 W without the need for a heatsink.

Power Integrations continues to advance the state of the art in high-voltage GaN technology development and commercial deployment. PI’s ongoing development of higher-voltage GaN technology, as illustrated with this new 1250 V device, extends the efficiency benefits of GaN to an even wider range of applications, including many currently served by silicon-carbide technology. The PowiGaN-based InnoSwitch3-EP product offerings now include 750 V, 900 V, and 1250 V varieties.

The 1250 V-rated InnoSwitch3-EP ICs enable designers to confidently specify an operating peak voltage of 1000 V, providing significant headroom for industrial applications and offering a robust defense against grid instability, surge, and other power perturbations in challenging power grid environments.

All InnoSwitch3-EP devices feature synchronous rectification control, a valley-switching discontinuous conduction mode (DCM), and a continuous conduction mode (CCM) flyback controller. FluxLink communication technology enables the IC package to bridge the isolation barrier, eliminating the need for optocouplers.

