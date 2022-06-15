GaN power transistor features 850-V Vds (transient) rating, low on resistance

The GS-065-018-2-L power transistor expands GaN System’s high-performance, low-cost transistor portfolio and features lower on-resistance, increased robustness and thermal performance, and an 850V VDS (transient) rating.

The new addition empowers designers to improve further efficiency, thermal management, and power density performance while increasing design flexibility and cost- effectiveness to meet new demands from consumer, industrial, and data center customers. The transistor’s industry-standard 8×8 mm PDFN form factor eases customer adoption, scalability, and commercialization.

The GS-065-018-2-L is a 650-V, 18-A, 78-mΩ bottom-side cooled transistor ideal for smaller and lighter consumer adapters for laptops and gaming consoles and higher power density and efficiency in televisions and server SMPS. Lower RDS(on) means lower power loss and higher power rating, resulting in higher efficiency and power density. The 78 mΩ transistor—is the perfect addition to industry favorites from GaN Systems, the 150 mΩ GS-065-011-2-L, and 50 mΩ GS-065-030-2-L. This new product targets 100 – 800-W adapters, consumer and industrial power supplies, LED drivers, Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC circuits and motor drives.

“Our continuous design advancements are making GaN power semiconductors the transistor of choice in power electronics,” said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. “We are committed to continuing to lead the industry in application expertise and product innovation to empower our customers to maximize the performance of their products.”