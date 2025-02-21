GaN transistors adopt industry-standard MOSFET package dimensions

Infineon Technologies AG addresses this challenge by announcing the high-performance gallium nitride CoolGaN G3 Transistor 100 V in RQFN 5×6 package (IGD015S10S1) and 80 V in RQFN 3.3×3.3 package (IGE033S08S1).

The CoolGaN G3 100 V Transistor devices will be available in a 5×6 RQFN package with a typical on-resistance of 1.1 mΩ. Additionally, the 80 V transistor in a 3.3×3.3 RQFN package has a typical resistance of 2.3 mΩ. These transistors offer a footprint that, for the first time, allows for easy multi-sourcing strategies and complementary layouts to Silicon-based designs. The new packages in combination with GaN offer a low-resistance connection and low parasitics, enabling high performance transistor output in a familiar footprint.

Moreover, this chip and package combination allows for high level of robustness in terms of thermal cycling, in addition to improved thermal conductivity, as heat is better distributed and dissipated due to the larger exposed surface area and higher copper density.

Samples of the GaN transistors IGE033S08S1 and IGD015S10S1 in RQFN packages will be available in April 2025.