Gas-discharge tubes protect circuit from transients to 600 V

Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components for power, protection, and sensing solutions, announced a new powerful, ultra-compact Gas Discharge Tube (GDT) series. The products offered in the Bourns Model GDT21 Series are 2-electrode devices that are designed to provide maximum impulse voltage limiting in a space-saving surface mount package. Bourns specifically engineered this new series to meet the requirements of space-constrained applications that now need more advanced protection against induced voltage transients, such as lightning and AC switching loads.

The Bourns Model GDT21 Series is offered in a compact EIA 1206 package, and features industry-leading surge protection capabilities that help ensure reliable performance in demanding environments. The series’ advanced voltage limiting with quick response times aids in minimizing stress on downstream components during fast-rising transient events. In addition, the Bourns Model GDT21 Series has a wide operating temperature range from -40 °C to +105 °C and a voltage range from 150 V to 600 V. The series provides very low capacitance for minimal insertion loss, making it ideal for maintaining signal integrity in communication systems, as well as for industrial controls, set-top boxes, HVAC systems, antennae, and many more designs.

Bourns Model GDT21 Series is available now and is RoHS compliant* and UL recognized.