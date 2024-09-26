Gas-discharge tubes protect circuits to 7200 V

Bourns, Inc. announced its Model SA2-A High Voltage Gas Discharge Tube (GDT) Series. This latest addition to Bourns’ broad AEC-Q200 compliant portfolio is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of certain harsh environment applications that require exceptional reliability, durability, and adherence to regulatory standards.

Matching the need for advanced surge protection that addresses the evolving requirements of multiple market applications, the Model SA2-A Series has been evaluated under the stringent AEC-Q200 standard to supply superior electrical performance. These capabilities make the Model SA2-A Series an outstanding high-voltage surge protection solution for use in a wide variety of harsh environment designs, such as EV charging stations, industrial controls, photovoltaic installations, HVAC, and power supplies. Additionally, Bourns new GDTs are well-suited for “Protective Earth” (PE) isolation as required by IEC 62368-1 compliant equipment.

The Model SA2-A Series features breakdown voltages from 3000 V to 7200 V, exceptional energy dissipation, and high insulation resistance, along with a wide operating temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C. These high-voltage GDTs are specifically engineered to handle and dissipate high-energy surges, providing crucial protection for sensitive electronic systems against damaging voltage spikes. Designed to deliver maximum durability, the Model SA2-A Series offers highly reliable surge protection throughout the device’s lifecycle, helping to minimize maintenance needs and extend the intervals between replacements.

Bourns Model SA2-A Series 2-electrode AEC-Q200 compliant GDTs are available now, are RoHS compliant* and UL recognized.