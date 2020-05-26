Gasket material suppresses signal interference, reduces force on sensitive electronic components

Electrical Engineering News and Products

619 gasket materialAs design engineers create smaller and more powerful electronics, they must place sensitive components closer together, which can increase to damaging levels the force placed on these components. A new fabric-over-foam gasket from Laird Performance Materials features a soft silicone foam core with a low compression force that suppresses electromagnetic interference without damaging sensitive components. The EcoTemp Series FoF 619 gasket also withstands temperatures up to 125 degrees Celsius, giving design engineers a soft gasket solution for high-temperature applications.

An expansion of Laird’s EcoTemp Series of fabric-over-foam gaskets, the 619 is made of metalized fabric surrounding a soft foam core. It offers compression set values of less than 15% at its maximum operating temperature. The gasket comes in seven different thickness options between 1 mm and 6.5 mm, and Laird can manufacture it in square and rectangular cross-sectional profiles.

The gasket can be supplied with either non-conductive or electrically conductive pressure-sensitive adhesive to accommodate a wide range of applications. It is available through Laird directly, manufacturer representatives, or the global distributor network.

