Gate drive transformers provide galvanic isolation for IGBT and MOSFET control

ITG Electronics has introduced a new series of gate drive transformers comprising a range of products for various needs. The company’s T201213 Series of Gate Drive Transformers spans lower-current items for general applications, such as a 200 volts direct current (VDC) version, to products offering up to 450VDC for high-voltage applications.

Gate drive transformers are specialized pulse transformers used to deliver high-power, fast-switching signals to the gates of power translators like insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) and MOSFETs, while also providing galvanic isolation. Essentially acting as barriers between power translators and controlling drive circuits, gate drive transformers are essential to applications such as power converters and motor drives, ensuring efficient and consistent switching.

ITG Electronics’ T201213 Series reliably activates or deactivates switching devices and provides floating supply and level shifting for switching signals. The range offers a broad array of turn ratios and inductance values to fit various applications. The series is designed for frequencies from 20- 300 kHz, and each gate drive transformer in the portfolio meets medical safety isolation requirements.