Gate driver controls MOSFETS in telecom power supplies

The 2EDL8x2x from Infineon Technologies drives medium-voltage power MOSFETS in half-bridge applications for DC-DC converters.

The wires and wireless telecom infrastructure, like all electronic devices, needs power. Indeed, power consumption in 5G networks is high on the list of issues that need addressing. The EiceDRIVER 2EDL8 gate driver IC from Infineon Technologies lets you drive half-bridge circuits in DC-DC telecom “bricks” used in mobile network infrastructure. These dual-channel junction-isolated gate driver ICs let you design for high power density, high efficiency, and robustness in isolated DC-DC step-down converters/telecom bricks used in 5G and LTE macro base stations.

The 2EDL8 family’s four variants offer two different pull-up currents and two different input configurations. Use the 3 A version existing designs, with Infineon recommending the 4A version for new designs to reduce MOSFET switching losses.

The 2EDL802x lets each channel operate independently. You can use the devices for diagonally driven full-bridges on the primary side, as well as for the synchronous rectification stage on the secondary side to reduce the losses during the freewheeling phase. The 2EDL812x has a differential input structure and built-in shoot-through protection for non-diagonally driven primary-side half-bridge stages in DC-DC brick converters.

The 2EDL8 features an integrated 120 V bootstrap diode and channel-to-channel propagation delay matching of ±2 ns typically. All products in the family have industry-standard PG-VDSON-8 leadless packages and pin-out.