Gate driver supports high-side switching up to a 200 V bootstrap operation

Littelfuse, Inc. has released the IXD2012NTR, a high-speed gate driver designed to drive two N-channel MOSFETs or IGBTs in a half-bridge configuration. The device operates over a 10 V to 20 V voltage range and supports high-side switching up to 200 V in bootstrap operation, optimized for high-frequency power applications.

The IXD2012NTR features logic inputs compatible with standard TTL and CMOS levels down to 3.3 V, enabling integration with various control devices. Its 1.9 A source and 2.3 A sink output capability provides gate drive currents suited for high-speed switching applications. At the same time, integrated cross-conduction protection logic prevents simultaneous activation of high and low-side outputs.

Available in a SOIC(N)-8 package and operational from −40 °C to +125 °C, the driver maintains reliable performance in harsh environments. The device follows industry-standard pinout configurations, allowing drop-in replacement for existing designs.