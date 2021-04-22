Gate drivers feature reinforced isolation for safety and long life

Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its easy-to-design EiceDRIVER X3 Compact (1ED31xx) and the highly flexible EiceDRIVER X3 Enhanced Analog (1ED34xx) and Digital (1ED38xx) gate driver families. Both families now offer variants with superior reinforced isolation for higher application safety and long operating life. The new family members are VDE 0884-11 certified. With 8 mm wide-body packages, both families are suitable for applications with demanding isolation requirements including industrial drives, solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, EV charging, and other industrial applications.

The versatile EiceDRIVER X3 Compact family provides driving currents of 5.5, 10, and 14 A and optimized propagation delays of 90 ns. The family also includes a Miller clamp that is highly recommended for SiC MOSFET 0 V turn-off. With these features, the 1ED31xx is suitable for high switching frequency applications, IGBT7, and power switches with voltage ratings up to 2300 V.

The EiceDRIVER X3 Enhanced Analog and Digital families offer precise and adjustable DESAT, as well as additional configurable parameters based on I 2C. This supports high flexibility in designs and reduces hardware complexity and evaluation time. Furthermore, the built-in monitoring functionality enables predictive maintenance.

The EiceDRIVER X3 Enhanced 1ED34xx and 1ED38xx as well as the EiceDRIVER X3 Compact 1ED31xx can be ordered now, as can the evaluation boards EVAL-1ED3121MX12H, EVAL-1ED3122MX12H, EVAL-1ED3124MX12H, EVAL-1ED3491MX12M. More information is available at www.infineon.com/gdisolated. The EiceDRIVER families will be showcased at Infineon’s Virtual Power Conference, which complements “PCIM Europe digital days.”