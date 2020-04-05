Gateway bridges LoRaWAN devices to the cloud

Laird Connectivity has announced a new flexible multi-wireless gateway for bridging LoRaWAN devices to the cloud. The Sentrius RG191 + LTE Gateway is a LoRaWAN-enabled gateway version that now provides Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Cellular in one solution.

The RG191 + LTE is an ideal platform for long-range, low-power IoT applications. The gateway leverages Laird Connectivity’s WB50NBT wireless bridge certified module and offers enterprise dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and now LTE CAT 1 for complete design freedom. The RG1xx + LTE offers a LoRaWAN range up to 10 miles and is pre-loaded with various LoRa Packed Forwarder software, perfect for highly scalable and flexible IoT networks.

The addition of LTE CAT 1 connectivity to the RG191 brings even more range and flexibility to OEMs that need to deliver actionable IoT intelligence in the most challenging IoT settings. LTE connectivity is an ideal option for use cases or physical deployments where no local Ethernet or Wi-Fi network is present to bridge the remote LoRaWAN data to cloud services.

The RG191 + LTE comes equipped with two enclosure options, including an IP67 variant for the harshest environments. Both variants work with Laird Connectivity’s RS1xx sensor series for simple out-of-the-box integration. The intuitive software included on the RG191 + LTE enables hassle-free configuration of all wired and wireless interfaces, as well as simple drop-down presets for leading LoRaWAN network providers such as Senet, the Things Network (TTN), Semtech UDP forwarder, and Chirpstack.

The RG191 + LTE gateway is ideal for many of the most challenging industrial settings and applications, ranging from smart metering to equipment monitoring to municipal asset management and more. Full-scale networks can be used to track assets that are spread across a vast facility. LoRaWAN networks can easily span an entire campus and gather sensor data which can then be sent to the cloud over a cellular network, removing the need for a local internet connection. That data can provide insights needed to maintain efficiency, productivity, and be used to make critical business decisions.

The RG191 + LTE is fully certified for FCC, IC, and PTCRB with carrier support for AT&T and Verizon.