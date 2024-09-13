Gateway brings industrial AI to network edge

NEXCOM subsidiary announces the availability of the NISE 54 Industrial Edge AI Gateway for high-performance edge gateway applications. Powered by Intel Atom Amston Lake or Alder Lake CPUs, the NISE 54 gateway supports up to 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz SO-DIMM memory with In-Band Error Correction Code (IBECC) capability, to boost multitasking performance, reliability, and safety. Applications include industrial gateways, edge AI computing, factory automation, and embedded controllers. The NISE 54 will be available by the start of the Embedded World North America event in Austin, Texas, USA from October 8th to 10th, 2024.

Redefining industrial gateways with edge AI is a significant leap forward in industrial applications. The NISE 54 gateway brings AI to the edge, with deep learning inference capabilities, including integrated Intel UHD Graphics up to 32EUs (Execution Units), Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost), Intel Advanced Vector Extensions (Intel AVX2) with INT8 support, and OpenVINO toolkit support.

Edge gateways like the NISE 54 act as intermediaries between industrial devices and the cloud or central data processing units, enabling data collection, processing, and real-time communication. By integrating advanced AI capabilities and edge computing into these gateways, they transcend their traditional roles, offering real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and enhanced decision-making at the edge. The NISE 54 makes this vision a reality.

The NISE 54’s comprehensive M.2 interface support gives enhanced compatibility, versatility, performance, and connectivity – in a compact, industry-standard form. This includes support for M.2 2242/2280 Key B for SATA storage, M.2 2230 Key E for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and M.2 2242/3042/3052 Key B for 5G/LTE/SATA.

USB-C Power Delivery (PD) is revolutionizing industrial applications. The NISE 54-A03 product variant supports power delivery of up to 80W through its USB-C port, providing efficient power transfer and powering multiple peripherals with a single cable. USB-C with PD can power and control very high-resolution displays, enabling dynamic and interactive user interface control and digital signage.

The NISE 54 easily handles high-performance, low-power edge applications, running 24/7. With support for Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), the NISE 54’s three 2.5Gbe TSN LAN ports are ideal for the real-time critical workloads demanded by applications such as PLC gateways, robotics control, edge AI, and more. The NISE 54’s onboard TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) provides advanced security to safeguard data and ensure system integrity. NISE 54 can be operated in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C (-40°F to 140°F) for full operability in harsh industrial environments.