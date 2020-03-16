Gateway ICs let automotive MCUs communicate

The Smart Gateway Platform (SGP) from STMicroelectronics provides a valuable development tool for prototyping automotive Smart-Gateway and Domain-Controller applications.

The evolution of automotive architectures to include high throughput in-vehicle networking and high data-rate connectivity to the cloud has increased demand for high-performance Smart-Gateway and Domain-Controller Electronic Control Units (ECUs).

ST’s modular Smart-Gateway Platform (SGP), built on gigabit Ethernet communication between the secure and ASIL-B Telemaco3P microprocessor (MPU) and the ASIL-D SPC58/Chorus microcontroller (MCU), delivers powerful processing capability to handle firewall functionalities, predictive maintenance, Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrades, and high data-rate communication among different ECUs and to the cloud.

While the Chorus MCU provides real-time, low-power, and secure in-vehicle connectivity through its multiple CAN-FD interfaces, the Telemaco3P MPU extends gateway computational capabilities by delivering dual Arm Cortex A7 processing power with the Posix OS support and embedded Security Module to handle OTA updates, firewall, and predictive-maintenance functions.

The SGP reference design features a rich set of in-vehicle network interfaces including multiple Ethernet and CAN ports as well as support for LIN and FlexRay connections. It is deployed with a comprehensive starter package including hardware design files, hardware/software documentation, software utilities (drivers and flashers), and sample applications.

The SGP also integrates expansion connections to Wi-Fi and LTE modules for full prototyping of use cases requiring cloud-connectivity simulation. Its modular architecture provides an optimal framework for easy platform scalability in performance, networking, and software.