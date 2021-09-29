GbE M12 X-coded I/O modules optimized for railways

The GbE M12 X-Coded CMI module for railways is compatible with two major Cincoze product lines: the DIAMOND Series rugged embedded computers (DS, DI, and DX series) and GOLD Series embedded GPU computers (GM and GP series). The new module is easy and convenient to install, stabilizes data transmission, and ensures a comprehensive safety overview of trains, gates, and other areas in rail transit.

The all-new GbE M12 X-Coded CMI module (CMI-XM12LAN01) has a server-grade Intel i210 Gigabit Ethernet Controller, which supports jumbo frames, Wake-on-LAN, teaming, and PXE for fast and reliable data transmission and remote wake-up. The GbE LAN module has four M12 X-Coded connectors, each with a robust locking mechanism that eliminates signal loss under high vibration. This design is particularly suitable for long-term use on railways.

Given the many different X-Coded styles on the market, Cincoze has taken great care in using the industry-standard M12 X-Coded pin assignments used by more than 80 percent of railways. Standardizing means customers can avoid the struggle of rewiring and customizing the cables for monitor cameras and sensors after purchase. The CMI-XM12LAN01 module has an independent control chip, which improves transmission efficiency and can be used with Intel Teaming to achieve fault tolerance and ensure sustained operational performance. This module can be paired with the PoE CFM module, allowing for future upgrades and other applications.

Cincoze offers I/O, display, and Ethernet CMI modules. The I/O modules include COM and DIO for communication and control. The display module provides VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI-D connectors covering most analog and digital displays. The Ethernet modules come with RJ-45, M12 A-Coded, or M12 X-Coded connectors, for standard or high vibration environments on the DIAMOND and GOLD series. There are three major advantages to Cincoze CMI modules: variety, plug-and-play, and future expansion. A selection of CMI modules is available with many different features, reducing the cost of a customized system configuration. Plug-and-play means that no special drivers are needed, making installation effortless. Finally, futureproof the system with easy upgrades when necessary, e.g., pairing the Ethernet CMI module with a CFM module to get PoE.