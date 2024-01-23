Gen4 DDR5 boost data rate to 7200 MT/s

Rambus Inc. announced the availability of its state-of-the-art Gen4 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) which began sampling to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) manufacturers in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Rambus Gen4 RCD boosts the data rate to 7200 MT/s, setting a new benchmark for performance and enabling a 50% increase in memory bandwidth over today’s 4800 MT/s DDR5 module solutions. It supports the rapid pace of server main memory performance improvements to meet the demands of generative AI and other advanced data center workloads.

Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips including the RCD, Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hub, and Temperature Sensors are important in achieving a new level of performance for leading-edge servers. With over 30 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus is renowned for its signal integrity (SI) / power integrity (PI) expertise. This expertise helps enable DDR5 memory interface chips delivering superior performance and reliability for data center server RDIMMs.

The Rambus 7200 MT/s DDR5 RCD is available today.