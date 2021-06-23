General purpose FPGAs sport high logic density

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation launched the Lattice CertusPro-NX general-purpose FPGA family. As the fourth device family based on the Lattice Nexus platform to be launched in just 18 months, CertusPro-NX continues Lattice’s commitment to FPGA innovation with leadership power efficiency, the highest bandwidth in the smallest form factor in comparison to similar devices, and as the only FPGAs in their class with support for LPDDR4 external memory.

With advanced performance capabilities and the highest logic density currently available on a Nexus-based device, CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to accelerate application development for the Communications, Computer, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.

CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to enable customer innovation in a wide range of applications, including data co-processing in intelligent systems, high-bandwidth signal bridging in 5G communications infrastructure, and sensor interface bridging in ADAS systems. Key features of the Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA family include:

Class-leading power efficiency – By leveraging Lattice’s innovations in FPGA fabric architecture and a low power FD-SOI manufacturing process, CertusPro-NX devices deliver exceptional performance while consuming up to four times less power than competing FPGAs of a similar class.

Best-in-class system bandwidth – With support for up to eight programmable SERDES lanes capable of speeds up to 10.3 Gbps, CertusPro-NX FPGAs deliver the highest system bandwidth in their class to enable popular communication and display interfaces like 10 Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express, SLVS-EC, CoaXPress, and DisplayPort.

Optimized Edge processing – To meet the demand for robust data co-processing in Edge AI and ML applications, CertusPro-NX FPGAs feature up to 65 percent more available on-chip memory than other similar FPGAs. CertusPro-NX devices are the only low-power FPGAs currently supporting the LPDDR4 DRAM memory standard, which is preferred due to its projected long-term availability.

High logic density – With support for up to 100k logic cells, CertusPro-NX FPGAs currently offer the highest logic density of any Nexus-based FPGA.

Industry-leading reliability – Mission-critical automotive, industrial, and communications applications must deliver high availability to enable predictable performance and keep users safe. Thanks to innovations in the Lattice Nexus platform, CertusPro-NX devices are up to 100 times more resistant to soft errors.

Smallest-in-class form factor – With a design footprint of 81 mm2, CertusPro-NX FPGAs are up to 6.5 times smaller than competing devices. The small form factor is a key design consideration for developers of industrial cameras or the SFP modules used in communication systems.

CertusPro-NX is compatible with the latest version of the Lattice Radiant design software also announced today. Lattice has already shipped CertusPro-NX samples to select customers.