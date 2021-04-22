General-purpose MCU gets cryptographic certification

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that its 32-bit RX65N microcontroller (MCU) has achieved Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) (Note 1) Level 3 certification under the FIPS 140-2 security standard by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The RX65N is the world’s first general-purpose MCU to obtain level 3 certification (Note 2).

The FIPS 140 standard is an essential security requirement for applications used by government agencies, financial institutions, public facilities, and infrastructure, and it is becoming a de facto standard for security worldwide. Level 3 is a high-security level with tamper detection/response and identity-based authentication mechanisms for devices used to handle financial information such as hardware security modules (HSMs) and smart cards. Using the certified RX65N MCU will make it easier for customers to develop devices with robust and trustworthy security functions, which will contribute to a reduction in the development workload and reduced overall security risks.

The 32-bit RX65N from Renesas is a general-purpose MCU with security, connectivity, and human-machine interface (HMI) functions suited for use in applications such as industrial and IoT devices. The RX65N incorporates the Trusted Secure IP (TSIP) module, which was already CAVP certified (Note 3). The TSIP, which comprises an encryption engine with AES, SHA, RSA, and ECC support, a true random number generator (TRNG), and an encrypted key management mechanism, implement robust security functions. The RX65N features dual-bank flash memory that supports background operation and SWAP function to enable secure and highly reliable firmware updates in system control or network devices and to prevent program tampering.

Since the RX65N is CMVP Level 3 certified, the other RX Family MCUs with the same TSIP, the RX651, RX66N, RX72N, and RX72M can implement the security functionality equivalent.