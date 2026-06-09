Getting the most out of bare die: thermal optimization, custom layouts, and reliability qualification

In Part 1 of this Q&A, based on a recent EE Training Day, Nick Perosino, New Product Development Manager at Central Semiconductor (an AEM Company), made the case for bare die as a solution to mechanical and electrical design constraints. In Part 2, he gets into thermal optimization, custom die geometry, MIL-spec qualification, and why more engineers aren’t already using bare die.

Q: How much does thermal resistance actually change between a standard package and an optimized bare die assembly?

A: The “silicon limit” is a bare die’s intrinsic thermal resistance, typically approximated at 0.5°C/W. Traditional packages always derate performance from that number.

A standard TO-220 with 2x 12-mil wire bonds on a 9mm copper-silver lead frame paddle gives you about 120°C/W junction-to-ambient and 5°C/W junction-to-case. Now take a Ni-Au hybrid with the same 9mm cavity, but use a Kovar clip for topside attach instead of wire bonds, and eutectic solder performs on both sides. You end up with a 10°C/W junction-to-ambient rating and 0.5°C/W junction-to-case, completely neutralizing the impact of assembly.

Figure 1. On the left is a standard TO-220 component design, available off the shelf from semiconductor manufacturers. It uses 2x 12 mil current-carrying wire bonds, attached to a 9mm Cu-Ag lead frame paddle with solder. Given the ~150x110mil die size, thermal resistance will be about 120⁰C/W junction to ambient and 5 ⁰C/W junction to case. On the right is a Ni-Au hybrid package for bare die; the header cavity is 9mm, the same size as the lead frame paddle, but the topside attach is accomplished with a Kovar clip instead of wire bonds. Eutectic solder preforms are used on both sides. The bondable die area is about ~178mils. This translates to a 10⁰C/W junction to ambient rating, and a 0.5⁰C/W junction to case rating; completely neutralizing the impact of assembly. (Image: AEM)

And the practical impact on current is significant. Using the same 40V MOSFET die from the mechanical example, the chip itself is rated at 105.4 amps at the silicon limit. Put it in a package with 35°C/W thermal resistance, and that drops to 12.6 amps. At 64°C/W, it drops further to 9.3 amps. Same chip, just assembled differently. In a world where power conversion efficiency and optimizing power loss have never been more important, you sometimes just can’t afford to take reductions like that.

Q: What are the main assembly methods for improving thermal resistance?

A: There are three main things you can do. First, increase the surface area of the mounting pad or lead frame; that’s the physical metal contact the chip attaches to on the backside. Second, increase the surface area of the topside contact through ribbon bonding or clip soldering. Wire bonds are most commonly used in off-the-shelf components, but they’re not the best option when you’re trying to optimize assembly. Ribbon bonding is a step up, and clip bonding with solder is a step above that. You’re increasing surface area, you have strong ohmic contact, you’re reducing equivalent resistance, and you’re negating parasitic inductance because you’re not dealing with a high loop height and a cylindrical bond.

Third is material selection. When you attach a die, you can use solder, eutectic braze, eutectic solder, silver paint, or conductive silver epoxy. The most common off-the-shelf component is silver epoxy; it’s the cheapest, it’s easy to automate, and it gets the job done. But in a hybrid, especially for high-reliability applications in industrial, aerospace, and defense, space, or medical, that might not be the best solution. Using a bare die, you have full control. Eutectic tends to be better for high-temperature applications. There’s a whole range of options, and it’s really about giving yourself maximum flexibility.

Q: Is requesting a custom die layout actually realistic for most programs?

A: It’s an obvious but often overlooked option. You can request from the die manufacturer whose die you’re interested in to do a custom layout. Of course, something like this involves more of a longer-term program-type development situation; it’s not going to be as cost-efficient as just using a die as-is. But for an application that’s mission-critical, high-reliability, or where the ends justify the means, all of those things are on the table.

One customer had a triangular space on their mounting fixture and didn’t want to attach a peripheral unit for mounting packaged components, so a high-current Schottky was designed in the shape of a triangle to fit that space. Another needed flip-chip assembly directly onto a substrate, so a rectifier diode was designed with a planar topology and an insulated backside, allowing it to be directly mounted and then conformal coated. The possibilities aren’t endless, but there are a lot of them in terms of modifying the actual die structure when using bare die.

Figure 2. Military performance specification requirements within MIL-PRF-38534. (Image AEM)

Q: What reliability qualification options exist for bare die in high-rel applications?

A: Bare die has military performance specification requirements within MIL-PRF-38534. The two most popular test flows are Class H and Class K, the latter being the more stringent. It includes thermal stream testing, temperature cycling, PIND, burn-in, fine leak, X-ray, SEM analysis, wire pull, and die shear testing, and more. Upscreening can also be customized, adding or removing flows from a set standard based on application requirements. So if something is mission critical, or for an aerospace and defense application, you can rest assured the die has been put through the proper pressure testing to confirm it will perform in the application, the same way you might be looking for a JAN or JANTX part from MIL-PRF-19500 for a packaged component.

Q: What’s the biggest barrier to adoption, in your experience?

A: I think some of it is just perception. When we go to Digi-Key or Mouser, we go straight to packaged components; that’s what we learned to use in school, at our first job, at every job since. Implementing bare die is a newer trend. But from a technical perspective, I think the main reason people get a little nervous is just that it does take some delicacy in handling. With a packaged component, you can pull it off tape, and it’s fairly forgiving. With a bare die, there’s definitely thought and care that has to go into it. Ideally, you want to handle them in a clean room environment or under a fume hood, and you need vacuum pens to pick and place them. That said, there’s plenty of manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment for doing all of that; it’s all readily available.

I really think it’s a combination of bare die being a best-kept secret, and it being a little intimidating to jump into because you have to retool your thought process around proper handling and quality procedures. But the convenience of just buying off-the-shelf components versus the space savings and performance you get from bare die, that trade-off is starting to close. The difficulty of doing it is starting to reduce, and the performance headroom is very real.