Gigabit Ethernet switch feature two integrated PHYs for industrial automation

Microchip Technology announces the Microchip Technology announces the LAN9662 Gigabit Ethernet Switch with four ports, Audio-Video Bridging and Time Sensitive Network (AVB/TSN), two integrated 10/100/1000BASE-T PHYs and a 600 MHz Arm Cortex-A7 CPU subsystem.

To support industrial Ethernet applications, the LAN9662 features a Real-Time Engine (RTE) that provides the ability to modify the Ethernet frame in flight, enabling faster cyclical data rates and low latency. The LAN9662 is compliant with key industry standards such as the OPC Unified Architecture (OPC/UA) and PROFINET software stack, offering deterministic communication capabilities necessary for industrial networking applications.

With two integrated PHYs, the LAN9662 provides extremely low latency to support various daisy chain topologies. The PHY interfaces enable fast data processing within a specified time to provide a reliable network for automation applications such as motors, conveyors, and multi-axis robot controllers.

The LAN9662 supports up to two RGMII/RMII, up to two 1000BASE-X/SerDes/2.5GBASE-X/KX, and a Quad-SGMII/Quad-USGMII interface. The configurable interfaces allow designers to reach various types of physical layers or interconnects they may require.

Microchip is an established supplier of industrial-grade networking solutions, offering a broad portfolio of robust, energy-efficient, and highly integrated products with deterministic switching and fault-tolerant redundancy. Its products significantly reduce the complexity and overhead of deploying Ethernet across a variety of industrial applications.

The LAN9662 is supported by Microchip’s Switch API, the EVB-LAN9662, and the EVB-LAN9662-Carrier Board. Software support is also offered through Platform BSP, Linux Switchdev, and PROFINET Software Stack.

The LAN9662 is available at $13.10 in volume quantities.