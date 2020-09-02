Glass-reinforced thermoset now available in multiple thicknesses

Wireless circuit designers can now enjoy a true breakthrough with Rogers Corporation’s RO4450T bondply. This product offers designers a spread glass reinforced bonding material in seven thickness options ranging between 0.0025” (0.064mm) and 0.006” (0.152mm), greatly improving flexibility for high multilayer board count designs.

RO4450T glass reinforced thermoset bondplies were developed for wireless circuit designers looking for a better performing and more reliable alternative to FR-4 materials. The thermosetting hydrocarbon ceramic resin system facilitates a high post cure Tg, making these materials an excellent choice for multilayers requiring sequential laminations as fully cured RO4400 bondplys are capable of handling multiple lamination cycles.

In addition, FR-4 compatible bond requirements permit RO4450T bondply and low flow FR-4 bondply to be combined into non-homogeneous multilayer constructions using a single bond cycle. RO4450T bondplys are recognized by Underwriter Laboratories with the UL 94 V-0 flame rating, and are compatible with lead-free processes.