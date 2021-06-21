Glitch-free power supervisor IC protects low-voltage IoT apps

Designers can now enhance system reliability in low-voltage IoT applications with the Essential Analog MAX16162 nanoPower supervisor with glitch-free power-up from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. This supervisor IC is the industry’s first to fully assert a system reset through the entire system power supply ramp; thereby eliminating low-voltage glitches during power-up and delivering higher system reliability.

More IoT system designers are switching to microcontrollers with core voltages of 1V and below, and traditional supervisory ICs show unreliable outputs at these lower input voltages. This leaves systems vulnerable to faulty power-up, causing the MCU to wake up in an undefined state with incorrect I/O outputs, wrong data reads, or other errors. The MAX16162, part of Maxim Integrated’s Essential Analog family of robust protection ICs, eliminates glitches until the input voltage achieves the appropriate voltage threshold. Eliminating glitches improves reliability not only for IoT systems, but also portable medical monitoring devices, wearables, base stations, programmable logic controllers, and automation controls.

The MAX16162 draws only 825nA so that it provides robust protection without exacting a toll on limited power budgets. With a package size of 1.06mm x 0.73mm, this Essential Analog supervisory IC is 23 percent smaller than the closest competitive solution and helps developers save board space.

Essential Analog ICs deliver Maxim Integrated’s advances in low-power, high-performance, single-function products to enable next-generation innovation in multiple applications and markets.

The MAX16162 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $1.19 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. EE-Sim models are available; For details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim