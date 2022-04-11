Global Connector Technology expands distribution coverage with Sager Electronics

Global Connector Technology (GCT), has announced a Regional Distribution agreement with Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical products and custom solutions provider. The agreement provides for regional coverage across North America with Sager Electronics offering a wide range of GCT products, including the latest USB, SIM, memory, and board-to-board connectors.

“GCT has a proven track record for service and quality in the connectivity space. Working with Sager provides additional opportunities to significantly increase our regional presence and accelerate organic growth across North America,” commented Richard Clark, GCT Global Distribution Manager. “We are delighted to launch our relationship with Sager Electronics whose capabilities and market reputation make this an outstanding addition to our existing distribution channel.”

“There’s a great synergy between GCT and Sager, as our businesses are built on some of the same core principles – forging strong partnerships, delivering exceptional customer service, and providing high quality products. We are excited to be able to offer GCT products to our customers and grow with them as our partnership develops,” added David Smith, Director Supplier Marketing for Sager Electronics.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, and Electromechanical products and custom solutions provider. Grounded in 135 years of innovation and service, Sager Electronics provides customers and suppliers a unique combination of operational excellence and innovative business solutions through its Distributing Confidence® business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, MA, Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, TX, and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, IL.

