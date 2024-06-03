Global governments detail semiconductor co-investment programs at IEEE ECTC 2024

Governments around the world are increasingly engaging in co-investment programs with the microelectronics packaging and semiconductor industries to develop and expand infrastructure within their jurisdictions. At the 2024 IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), representatives from Canada, the European Union, India, Korea, and the United States presented the diverse goals, frameworks, challenges, and achievements of their efforts to enhance advanced packaging technology and infrastructure. This interest in advanced packaging stems from the need for new approaches to achieve the performance gains and energy savings required for applications like artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, wireless and high-speed communications, and quantum computing.

The annual ECTC conference, a leading forum for advancements in microelectronics packaging and component science and technology, saw record attendance at its 74th session, with more than 2,000 participants, reflecting the growing momentum for advanced packaging solutions. The session titled “Exploring the Impact of Industry-Government Co-Investments for the Advanced Electronics Sector in North America, Asia, and Europe” detailed various national initiatives inspired by programs like the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. These initiatives aim to build semiconductor ecosystems, secure supply chains, and create educational and employment opportunities.

In Canada, CMC Microsystems is leading a proposed $200 million project called FABrIC to accelerate the development of made-in-Canada microchip manufacturing processes, IoT-based products, and quantum technologies. Europe’s Chips Act, funded by the European Union, member states, and the private sector, has spurred investments in advanced packaging, with the Pack4EU initiative aiming to create a pan-European network for advanced packaging. India’s semiconductor strategy focuses on integrated semiconductors and systems packaging, leveraging its skilled technical workforce and academic partnerships. Korea’s Chips Act provides tax incentives for semiconductor investments, with a focus on high-bandwidth memory optimization and hybrid bonding. In the U.S., the CHIPS for America Act supports large-scale investments in advanced technologies and packaging, with significant R&D funding to enhance semiconductor assembly and packaging capabilities.

The special session also addressed the potential for global collaborations and partnerships, highlighting mechanisms for knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, and mutually beneficial outcomes. This event provided a platform for attendees to understand the varying perspectives and strategies of international participants in the advanced packaging industry.