Global shutter sensor operates with 1/4.51-inch optical format

OMNIVISION announced the new OMNIVISION announced the new OX01N1B image sensor for in-cabin automotive driver monitoring systems (DMS). The device is the newest addition to OMNIVISION’s industry-leading Nyxel near-infrared (NIR) technology family of automotive sensors and is a 1.5-megapixel (MP) RGB-IR or monochrome BSI global shutter (GS) sensor with a pixel size of 2.2 microns (µm) and an optical format of 1/4.51-inch. OMNIVISION will showcase the OX01N1B sensor with eco-system partners at Auto Shanghai, taking place April 23-May 2, 2025.

Key features of the OX01N1B include industry-leading NIR quantum efficiency (QE) at 36% for excellent low-light performance, a high modulation transfer function (MTF) for better image quality and resolution, low power consumption, and an optical format that enables extremely compact camera module design. The OX01N1B uses OmniPixel4-GS technology for simultaneous image detection in all pixels to accurately reproduce rapid motion without any distortions.

The OX01N1B has integrated ASIL-B and cybersecurity that meet the latest industry standards. It comes in an OMNIVISION a-CSP package, allowing for higher-performance image sensors in tighter camera spaces. It is available in a reconstructed wafer option for designers who want to assemble a bare die imager into their camera module.

The OX01N1B is available for sampling now and will be in mass production in Q3 2026.