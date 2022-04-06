GNSS antennas feature built-in filtering

Tallysman Wireless is excited to announce that it has added eXtended Filtering (XF) to the full line of VeroStar housed and embedded precision GNSS antennas. Tallysman has designed the XF feature to mitigate interference from all near-band signals and ensure that the antenna provides the purest GNSS signals.

The radio frequency spectrum has become congested worldwide as many new LTE bands have been activated, and their signals or harmonic frequencies can affect GNSS antennas and receivers. In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526 to 1536 MHz, can affect GNSS antennas that receive space-based L-band correction service signals (1539 – 1559 MHz). New LTE signals in Europe [Band 32 (1452 – 1496 MHz)] and Japan [Bands 11 and 21 (1476 – 1511 MHz)] have also affected GNSS signals.

VeroStar XF antennas continue to provide the best-in-class low elevation angle tracking of the full GNSS spectrum and L-band correction signals. The wideband spherical antenna element enables VeroStar antennas to deliver ±2 mm phase center variation (PCV), making them ideal for all high-precision marine, positioning, and machine control applications.

The VeroStar family of precision antennas is available in three form factors: 5/8” survey or 1” marine mount (VSP6037L), surface mount (VSS6037L), and several embedded models are available (VSE6028L and VSM6028L).