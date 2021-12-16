GNSS antennas sport built-in filtering

Tallysman Wireless is announcing new eXtended Filtering (XF) features to the TW3800 series of Accutenna precision antennas. Tallysman has designed the XF feature to mitigate interference from all near-band signals and ensure that the antenna provides the purest GNSS signals.

Worldwide, the radio frequency spectrum has become congested as many new LTE bands have been activated, and their signals or harmonic frequencies can affect GNSS antennas and receivers. In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526 to 1536 MHz, can affect GNSS antennas that receive space-based L-band correction service signals (1539 – 1559 MHz). New LTE signals in Europe [Band 32 (1452 – 1496 MHz)] and Japan [Bands 11 and 21 (1476 – 1511 MHz)] have also affected GNSS signals. Lastly, the Inmarsat satellite communication uplink (1626.5 – 1660.5 MHz) commonly used on maritime vessels can also affect nearby GNSS antennas.

Tallysman’s custom XF filtering has been tested to mitigate new (Europe and Japan) and existing LTE signals, enabling the XF antennas to produce clean and pure GNSS radio frequency data. The deep XF filter technology will be applied to all of Tallysman’s product lines. Stay tuned.

Tallysman’s TW3872XF (35 dB), TW3872EXF (37 dB), TW3867XF (28 dB) are dual-band antennas that support GPS/QZSS (L1/L2), GLONASS (G1/G2), Galileo (E1), and BeiDou (B1), with the TW3891XF also offering L-Band correction services coverage. The TW3882XF (37 dB), TW3882EXF (37 dB), and TW3887XF (28 dB) are dual-band antennas that support GPS/QZSS (L1/L2), GLONASS (G1/G2/G3), Galileo (E1/E5B), and BeiDou (B1/B2).

For all your precision applications, discover Tallysman’s future-proof line of eXtended Filter GNSS antennas.