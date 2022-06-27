GNSS antennas support L1 and L5 bands

Tallysman Wireless is announcing that it has added the housed TW3885T dual-band (L1/L5) Accutenna technology, and timing antenna to its industry-leading line of GNSS products.

The dual-band TW3885T antenna supports GPS/QZSS L1/L5, Galileo E1/ E5a/b, BeiDou B1/B2/B2a, GLONASS G1/G3, and in the region of operation, satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS): [WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN (India)].

Historically, dual-band antennas and receivers commonly supported GPS L1 and L2 and GLONASS G1 and G2. In recent years, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and NavIC have added GNSS signals in the L5 frequency band (1164-1217 MHz). As a result, the new dual-band GNSS standard has become L1 and L5. Tallysman’s new TW3885T antenna has been tuned to provide optimal support for both the upper (L1/ G1/E1/B1/) and lower (L5/G3/E5/B2) GNSS bands.

The TW3885T is housed in a through-hole mount, weatherproof (IP69K) enclosure. For permanent installations L-bracket (PN 23-0040-0) or pipe (23-0065-0) mounts are available. Tallysman provides an antenna installation guide that recommends: a 100-125mm ground plane and provides antenna installation and cable connector waterproofing best practices.

The radio frequency spectrum has become congested worldwide as many new LTE bands have been activated, and their signals or harmonic frequencies can affect GNSS antennas and receivers. In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526 to 1536 MHz, can affect GNSS signals. New LTE signals in Europe [Band 32 (1452 – 1496 MHz)] and Japan [Bands 11 and 21 (1476 – 1511 MHz)] have also affected GNSS signals. Tallyman’s new TW3885T mitigates the effects of these new signals.