GNSS/INS receiver modules handle high-accuracy positioning, 3D orientation, pitch and roll-angle apps

Septentrio announced the launch of a new product line of high-performance GNSS/INS receivers called AsteRx-i3. The AsteRx-i3 product family brings to market an array of next-generation receivers from plug-and-play navigation solutions to feature-rich receivers with raw measurement access. OEM boards are available for rapid integration as well as ruggedized receivers enclosed in a waterproof IP68 housing. Such product variety accommodates specific needs of various applications which require high accuracy positioning together with 3D orientation, heading, pitch, and roll angles.

AsteRx-i3 Pro+ receivers support either single or dual antenna modes. The single antenna mode is ideal for compact and lightweight configurations. The dual antenna mode reduces the need for movement during IMU initialization, allowing fully informed navigation from the mission start.

The AsteRx-i3 product line includes a total of 5 new GNSS/INS receivers. The Pro receivers offer high accuracy positioning with 3D orientation and dead-reckoning functionality for the fastest and easiest plug-and-play integrations. Meanwhile, the Pro+ is the most versatile receiver providing integrated positioning and orientation along with raw measurements, in single or dual antenna configurations, ideal for applications with sensor fusion. One of the receivers offers an off-board IMU sensor, which can be mounted exactly at the alignment point of interest.