GNSS/INS receiver provides 3D orientation for robots, drones

Septentrio has announced today a new GNSS/INS receiver, AsteRx-i D UAS. This multi-frequency receiver combines reliable centimeter-level positioning with 3D orientation, enabling automated navigation of aerial drones and robots. With a high-performance IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) from Analog Devices integrated directly into the receiver board, AsteRx-i D UAS is compact and lightweight. Aboard the drone, its small form-factor combined with exceptionally low power consumption results in extended battery life and longer flight times.

AsteRx-i D UAS is the first commercial product resulting from Septentrio’s collaboration with Analog Devices, delivering robust positioning and attitude (heading, pitch and roll) in demanding industrial environments. Both single antenna and dual antenna versions are available. The single antenna version provides a lightweight solution optimizing the system SWaP (size, weight and power). The dual antenna version is ideal for machines that need reliable heading directly from the start.

AsteRx-i D UAS comes with Advanced Interference Mitigation (AIM+) technology. In aerial drones, where many electronics are crammed into a small space, neighboring devices can emit electromagnetic radiation, interfering with GNSS signals. AIM+ offers protection against such interference resulting in faster set-up times and robust continuous operation. The on-board IMU from Analog Devices is exceptionally robust against mechanical vibrations. This IMU combined with Septentrio’s anti-shock LOCK+ technology makes AsteRx-i D UAS resilient against impact during takeoff and landing.

Septentrio’s online shop offers direct access to the company’s latest GNSS technology. The AsteRx-i D UAS evaluation kit is now available online.