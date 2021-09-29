GNSS/INS software handles full mapping workflow

Septentrio is now offering post-processing solutions for its GNSS/INS (Inertial Navigation System) receivers. Land or aerial mapping applications, which do not have access to real-time GNSS corrections, benefit from post-processing software for higher positioning and orientation (heading, pitch, and roll) accuracy. With the addition of post-processing, Septentrio GNSS/INS products seamlessly cover the full mapping workflow. The AsteRx-i3 Pro+ receivers are fully compatible with Qinertia post-processing software, so no data manipulation is required before the post-processing step.

“As a result of our cooperation with SBG Systems, Septentrio’s mapping customers who use GNSS/INS are benefitting from a quicker and more reliable workflow. The intuitive user interface of Qinertia software makes it easy for users to further improve their positioning and orientation accuracy in the post-processing step,” said Danilo Sabbatini, Product Manager at Septentrio.

In case of GNSS outage or correction link failure, post-processing recovers accuracy for recorded positioning and inertial data. For more information about Septentrio and their GNSS/INS solutions please visit Septentrio.com or contact Septentrio.