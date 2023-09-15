GNSS module adds positioning to IoT devices

u-blox has announced the u-blox NEO-F10N , its latest positioning module. This module is based on the well-known u-blox NEO form factor and is equipped with u-blox F10 dual-band GNSS technology. It supports L1/L5 GNSS bands from multiple constellations (including NavIC) to provide solid meter-level position accuracy in urban areas. Its firmware is upgradeable and highly configurable to support a wealth of use cases, such as the vehicle aftermarket telematics and micromobility markets or industrial applications requiring meter-level position accuracy.

Thanks to its enhanced resilience against multipath interference, the u-blox NEO-F10N improves position accuracy in urban environments. Leveraging signals from both the L1 and L5 bands, this module achieves significantly better accuracy than using the L1 band alone. While receivers equipped with L1 band support can determine the road a vehicle travels on, those incorporating both L1 and L5 bands can even discern the specific side of the road.

Users currently employing receivers based on modules like the u-blox NEO-M8 and NEO-M9 can seamlessly migrate to the new NEO-F10N generation. The module enhances accuracy, reduces power consumption, and offers an alternative solution to customers who do not want to deploy DR (dead reckoning) set-ups.