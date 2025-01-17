GNSS module operates at reduced size for robotic integration

Septentrio announces the extension of its established mosaicTM family of compact GNSS receiver modules with the mosaic-G5 receiver range. These new modules will broaden the field of applications powered by Septentrio technology since they offer a size reduction of 60% and a power consumption reduction of 40% compared to the mosaic-X5 receiver. This substantial reduction of SWaP (size, weight, and power) is offered without compromising the high-performance standards that Septentrio receivers are known for. It opens doors to reliable high-accuracy positioning for a variety of devices that require components with minimal size, weight, or power, including commercial UAVs, compact industrial robots, high-performance hand-held devices and other high-volume compact professional equipment.

The mosaic-G5 series will join the widely adopted mosaicTM portfolio of module receivers, which offer all-band GNSS technology with a long-standing reputation of excellence in accuracy, reliability as well as resilience to GNSS jamming and spoofing**. Such a broad module portfolio allows users flexibility to select the ideal product for their specific system design. Stay tuned as the new mosaic-G5 products will be released throughout the year. For more information about the upcoming mosaic-G5 receiver range or other Septentrio positioning products please contact the Septentrio team.

Global Navigation Satellite System including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japan’s QZSS and India’s NavIC. These satellite constellations broadcast positioning information to receivers which use it to calculate their absolute position.

Jamming is a form of radio interference which occurs when GPS frequency is overpowered by other radio waves, resulting in accuracy degradation or event total loss of position. Spoofing is a malicious form of radio interference, where misleading signals are sent to the receiver, resulting in faulty coordinates, which lead the target away from its predefined track.