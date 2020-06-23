GNSS receiver board paired with sub-decimeter correction service

Septentrio announces today the launch of AsteRx-m2 Sx OEM board. With this GNSS receiver Septentrio pioneers a novel approach to high-accuracy positioning. Septentrio’s latest core GNSS technology is integrated with a sub-decimeter correction service enabling simple plug-and-play positioning solutions. High-accuracy positioning is available directly out of the box as GNSS corrections are automatically streamed to the receiver. This significantly simplifies the user’s GNSS receiver set-up process and eliminates completely the hassle of corrections service subscription and maintenance.

AsteRx-m2 Sx is an efficient positioning solution for small robots, aerial drones and automation applications. Its optimized Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) means longer operation on a single battery charge and better value in the field. Advanced anti-jamming technology AIM+ ensures robust and reliable operation in challenging environments even in the presence of RF interference, which can be caused by illegal devices called “jammers”.