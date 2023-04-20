GNSS receiver module withstands temperatures up to 105 C

u-blox has announced the u-blox ZED-F9L, its newest module tailored for automotive applications. With its fully integrated dead reckoning technology, new generation six-axis IMU, multiple outputs, and robust automotive grade hardware (AEC-Q104), this module is ideal for innovative automotive designs that demand top-tier performance and seamless integration.

The u-blox ZED-F9L leverages L1/L5 band signals and six satellite constellations simultaneously, including NavIC. The receiver has been designed to provide continuous sub-meter-level positioning accuracy. Thanks to its advanced built-in algorithms, the module combines GNSS measurements, IMU data, wheel ticks, and vehicle dynamics to achieve reliable positioning and attitude, even when GNSS services are unavailable.

With an operating temperature of up to 105 °C, the u-blox ZED-F9L enables Telematic Control Units (TCU) under the roof or Smart Antennas, for example. The new module also supports motorbike applications. In addition, it incorporates the latest security features, including anti-jamming and sensor-based anti-spoofing techniques.