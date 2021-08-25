GNSS simulators fit on a desktop

Orolia Defense & Security has released the latest addition to its GNSS simulator family, BroadSim Solo, at the Institute of Navigation’s Joint Navigation Conference being held in Covington, Ky. The Solo joins the BroadSim line of Skydel-powered GNSS simulators, which includes models suited for Hardware-In-The-Loop and Multi-Element Antenna/CRPA testing.

BroadSim Solo shares the same Skydel Simulation Engine that runs on a standard BroadSim, BroadSim Anechoic, and BroadSim Wavefront. It supports advanced scenario creation features and the benefits provided by a software-defined architecture such as high-dynamics, 1000Hz iteration update rate, and ultra-low latency of 5ms. Nearly all civilian GNSS signals can be generated through its single RF output (one frequency band at a time), along with GPS AES M-Code, jamming, or spoofing signals.

BroadSim Solo’s compact form factor is designed to do away with bulk, fitting nicely at a typical desk or workstation without taking it over. But it’s more than just convenience – the Solo addresses the permanent challenge that engineers face with laboratory capacity and availability.

BroadSim Solo with the Skydel Simulation Engine offers an intuitive user interface, comprehensive API (supporting Python, C++, and C#), automation tools, and custom plug-ins that will speed up development cycles, increase performance and ultimately drive innovation. What’s even better is the BroadSim Solo’s remarkably affordable price point.