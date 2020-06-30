GNSS timing module targets critical infrastructure/mission-critical timing apps

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, announces today an addition to its GNSS timing portfolio: mosaic-TTM is a high-end GPS/GNS receiver module built specifically for resilient and precise time and frequency synchronization under challenging conditions.

Its multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS technology together with AIM+ Advanced Interference Mitigation algorithms allows mosaic-TTM to achieve maximal availability even in the presence of GNSS jamming or spoofing. This compact surface-mount module is designed for automated assembly and high-volume production.

Septentrio mosaic-TTM delivers timing with nanosecond-level accuracy and has additional inputs for an external high-accuracy clock. Its small form factor offers an easy-to-integrate robust solution for any mission-critical timing application.