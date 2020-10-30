Webinar: Got Jitter? Diagnosing Power Integrity and Signal Integrity Problems – December 3

Thursday, December 3, 2020

2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Are the bit errors in your data caused by the power supply or sources inside the digital channel? Let’s end the dispute by examining the connection between jitter and power integrity. We’ll highlight sources of noise likely to cause jitter on serial data lines and look at other power analysis methods from 3-phase inverter analysis to isolated probing.

Attendees of this webinar will learn how to:

Detect ripple and its effects on a high-speed serial clock using power rail analysis software

Mitigate signal integrity problems cause by the PDN (power distribution network)

See additional capabilities of modern oscilloscopes make complex power measurements easier and more repeatable

Featured Speakers:

Cameron Lowe

Field Applications Engineer

Tektronix

Lee Teschler

Executive Editor, Moderator

EE World

Sponsored by: