Non-magnetic RF inductors reach values up to 18 µH

A new non-magnetic RF thru-hole (leaded) inductor series, 28MG, was designed to address the market need for non-magnetic inductors that could achieve inductance values of up to 18 µH.

This series is a candidate for use in medical imaging equipment and other applications where magnetic materials must be avoided, including use in telecommunications, security systems, instrumentation, laboratory analysis equipment, aviation equipment, navigation equipment and electronic test equipment.

The performance range provided by the 60 discrete parts within the 28MG series includes Inductance from 1.2 µH to 18 µH, DCR Ohms from 0.079 to 4.15, and current ratings from 315 to 2,400 mA dc. All of Gowanda’s non-magnetic surface mount and thru-hole inductors, including this new 28MG series, provide relative permeability of ≤ 1.00003.

The operating temperature range for the 28MG series is -55 to +125°C. The 28MG inductors are epoxy encapsulated for environmental protection and superior strength to withstand all types of reflow soldering. Standard terminations are SnPb; RoHS-compliant terminations are provided when “LF” is specified.

Gowanda Electronics, One Magnetics Parkway, PO Box 111, Gowanda, NY 14070, 716-532-2234, Fax +1-716-532-2702, Technical Assistance: info@gowanda.com, Customer Service Assistance: sales@gowanda.com, www.gowanda.com