GPS/GNSS antennas achieve 200 cm positioning accuracy

Taoglas announces a new family of active, multi-band GNSS antennas. Levity Series' AHP24510 (L1/L2/L-Band) and AHP54510 (L1/L5/L-Band) directional patch antennas are optimized for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou satellite constellations.

Triangulation across several satellites provides faster and more accurate acquisition and lock onto signals, particularly in built-up areas. The L-Band capability means Levity Series antennas also work with high-precision GNSS correction services. Systems equipped with these services typically achieve better than 200 cm positioning accuracy, aided by comparing signals from different frequency bands so that receivers can correct for ionospheric delays and other errors.

Two further benefits of multi-band acquisition are integral redundancy, which, among other advantages, minimizes satellite security blind spots, and reduced energy consumption, as faster acquisition demands less system uptime, which saves power.

The primary applications for the AHP24510 and AHP54510 are wearables, navigation, transportation, robotics, precision agriculture, and autonomous vehicles.

Levity Series active antennas utilize a 45 x 45 x 10 mm wide-band, dual-stacked patch design combined with a dual-feed, low noise amplifier (LNA) with 28-29 dB gain, and filter. The maximum antenna VSWR is 1:1 from 1207 MHz to 1603 MHz and the passive antenna efficiency (excluding the LNA) ranges from 39.93% at the lowest design frequency to a peak of 68.51% in the L1 band. The antennas use right-hand circular polarization (RHCP) to mitigate multipath interference, ensuring optimal signal reception and minimized losses. Cables and connectors are fully customizable.

HP24510A L1/L2/L-Band and HP54510A L1/L5/L-Band stacked-patch passive components, and the TFM.120A surface-mount front-end module (FEM). The TFM.120A covers the full multi-band GNSS spectrum, including L-Band. The AHP24510 and AHP54510 are part of a fast-growing family of Levity multi-band products from Taoglas designed for high-precision applications. Other antennas include theL1/L2/L-Band andL1/L5/L-Band stacked-patch passive components, and thesurface-mount front-end module (FEM). The TFM.120A covers the full multi-band GNSS spectrum, including L-Band.

Development kits are available for the active antennas to simplify and accelerate integration.