GPU chassis provides 48 lanes of PCIe 4

HighPoint has unveiled its HighPoint has unveiled its RocketStor 8000 Series eGPU Expansion Chassis, a revolutionary solution that transforms Mini PCs into powerhouse workstations and gaming rigs.

The RocketStor 8000 Series is not just another eGPU solution. By leveraging HighPoint’s cutting-edge PCIe Switching technology and CDFP/CopperLink cabling, these chassis offer unparalleled performance and flexibility for Mini-PCs and compact desktop workstations. Here’s what sets them apart:

RocketStor 8000 solutions are designed to support industry-standard full-height, 2-slot, and 3-slot GPUs from all leading manufacturers. Whether you’re a content creator needing a powerful NVIDIA RTX GPU or an extreme gamer seeking the latest AMD Radeon card, these chassis have you covered.

Each RocketStor 8000 chassis delivers up to 600W of direct power to deliver consistently high framerates, combat stuttering, and minimize the likelihood of visual artifacts.

Unlike traditional Thunderbolt or OCuLink eGPU solutions, RocketStor 8000 chassis are powered by HighPoint’s industry-leading PCIe Switching architecture. This technology, combined with CDFP/CopperLink cabling, provides x16 lanes of dedicated Gen4 or Gen5 bandwidth. The result? Maximum performance and minimal latency, ensuring that your applications run smoothly and responsively.

The RocketStor 8000’s host adapter is compact, measuring only 6.57″ x 4.33″. This small footprint makes it easy to integrate into Mini-PCs, compact desktop workstations, and even Rackmount chassis. Despite its small size, it doesn’t compromise performance or expandability.

To maintain optimal performance, the RocketStor 8000 chassis features a robust dual-fan cooling system with programmable smart fan control. This system effectively dissipates heat, preventing thermal throttling and ensuring that your system runs at peak performance even under heavy loads.

RocketStor 8000 eGPU chassis are supported natively by all modern operating systems, including Windows and Linux. They require no additional drivers or software applications, making installation a breeze. Simply connect the chassis to your system, and you’re ready to go.

The RocketStor 8000 Series eGPU Expansion Chassis from HighPoint is a game-changer for compact computing environments. By empowering Mini-PCs and compact workstations with the ability to support today’s fastest GPUs, these chassis open up new possibilities for content creators, gamers, and high-performance computing enthusiasts. With its advanced features, robust design, and ease of use, the RocketStor 8000 Series is poised to revolutionize the way we think about eGPU solutions.