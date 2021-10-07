GPU server module designed for tactical battlefield AI, machine learning apps

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions , announced that its PacStar business has introduced its highest performance PacStar 400-Series small communications module. The new PacStar 454 NVIDIA GPU Enhanced Server Module is designed for demanding graphics, video and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications at the edge of the tactical battlefield. Measuring only 5.3” x 7.1” x 5.5” and weighing only 6.4 lbs., the compact PacStar 454 utilizes a modular open system approach (MOSA) to deliver extremely high CPU and GPGPU performance in a rugged package. Compatible with existing PacStar 400-Series modules, chassis, and accessories, the PacStar 454 combines a 12-core Intel 6th generation Xeon D processor and an NVIDIA Quadro RTX5000 GPU with 3072 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores, and 384 Tensor cores (9.4 TFLOPS FP32 peak performance). The module’s CPU is supported with 128 GB RAM, and it provides up to 8 TB of high-speed NVMe storage. I/O includes 10 GigE SFP+ ports. The PacStar 454 is ideal for tactical, expeditionary vehicle-mount, forward operating base, and early-entry deployments for military, Homeland Security, first responders, and commercial/enterprise users.

“To support the new sensor and data driven capabilities envisioned for the DoD’s emerging JADC2 and ABMS networked battlefield, system designers need to field as much compute power as possible, in a package rugged enough to perform optimally in harsh conditions, while small and lightweight enough to enable mobility,” said Chris Wiltsey, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions division. “The new PacStar 454 module, our highest performance compact GPU module yet, reflects our commitment to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge CPU and GPU technology for remote and distributed locations.”

The PacStar 454 provides an optimal platform for tactical and distributed deployment of computer-intensive video and AI applications including:

Video: encoding, decoding, transcoding, analytics, object detection

Natural language understanding and translation

Cybersecurity: threat analytics, vulnerability detection, and defensive adversarial ML

Sensor fusion, health monitoring, EW signal processing, augmented reality

Autonomous systems operations, navigation, predictive maintenance

Decision support

Virtual desktop infrastructure