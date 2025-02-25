Graphics processor delivers 64 GPixel/s at 1 GHz clock speed

Imagination Technologies announces the Imagination DXTP GPU IP, designed to accelerate graphics and compute workloads on smartphones and other power-constrained devices. The DXTP delivers 20% improved power efficiency (FPS/W) on graphics workloads compared to its DXT equivalent through micro-architectural improvements.

Peter Richardson, Partner & VP at Counterpoint Research, notes that the global smartphone market is experiencing a resurgence, driven by AI features such as personal agents and enhanced photography. The success of this AI-driven development depends on maintaining the standards users expect: responsive interfaces, designs, and battery life. As the market develops, consumers select devices that integrate AI capabilities without compromising essential smartphone qualities.

The DXTP provides 64 GPixel/s, 2 TFLOPS FP32, and 8 TOPS INT8 in a parallel compute engine running at 1GHz. It comes in two off-the-shelf configurations and has been licensed for mobile and automotive use. The GPU features hardware-based virtualization technology for secure GPU multitasking and can run graphics and compute operations simultaneously with minimal overhead.

Cheng Chen, Technical Director at Zelos, states that Zelos is integrating the DXTP into their upcoming chip. The GPUs combine parallel processing with a programmable architecture, making them effective for accelerating AI models.

The DXTP is supported by Imagination’s software ecosystem, SDK, and tools. It includes optimized OpenCL™ compute libraries for AI tasks, reference kits for oneAPI, and TensorGraph to accelerate code porting to Imagination-based hardware. Optimized LiteRT support will enable AI performance on Android™. Developers have access to PowerVR tools for performance analysis, debugging, and trace capturing, plus support through the developer forum.

James Chapman, Chief Product Officer at Imagination, comments that the DXTP represents many incremental improvements, achieving results through engineering efforts. The performance and efficiency improvements inside DXTP will enable future smartphones to run gaming and AI applications with lower power consumption.

The DXTP completes Imagination’s D-Series GPU family, which includes the IMG DXD with DirectX FL11_0 for desktop markets and the IMG DXS for safety-critical automotive applications.