Graphics suite aims to streamline touchscreen interface design

Microchip Technology introduces Microchip Graphics Suite (MGS), which is designed to simplify the process of incorporating Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs), animations, and images into touchscreen displays. This tool aims to support embedded developers in creating intuitive and visually appealing interactions for modern applications.

MGS is developed to integrate with Microchip’s 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors (MPUs), supporting multiple development platforms, including MPLAB Harmony v3 and Linux environments. The suite is intended to improve reusability across projects and address design complexities.

The suite includes compositional tools and a simulator for hardware-free prototyping. The simulator uses MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC) to build MCC-generated C code in web or native mode. Web mode creates an HTML file that runs on most web browsers with simulated touch interactivity, while native mode enables GUI debugging on Windows desktop computers.

MGS features a WYSIWYG interface that allows users to manipulate the final output directly. The suite supports various devices with varying performance levels, from those with lower memory and system performance requirements to high-performance devices supporting tablet-sized touchscreens with video playback capabilities.

The solution supports various displays, from monochrome OLEDs to 1080p 16.7M color TFTs, including MIPI DSI, LVDS, RGB, SPI, and HDMI interfaces, as well as touchscreens with 2D/3D gestures. MGS is compatible with Microchip’s portfolio of PIC32 MCUs, SAM MPUs, and maXTouch touchscreen controllers.

MGS is supported by development tools, including MPLAB Harmony v3, MPLAB Code Configurator, and Microchip’s mainlined Linux Distribution for 32-bit MCUs and MPUs. The Microchip Graphics Suite is available for free download.