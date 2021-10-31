Grid converter puts locally generated power on power grids

Siemens presents a new power conversion system for battery storage applications. The SINAMICS PCS grid converter makes locally generated batter power usable for industrial and public power grids. SINAMICS PCS controls the charging and discharging process of the battery and helps to handle load peaks and grid disturbances via the battery storage, to store the electricity in an energy- and cost-efficient manner, and to bring the energy stored in batteries efficiently and reliably into the grid.

The grid converter is based upon the industry-proven technology of the SINAMICS S120 drive platform and works very energy-efficiently thanks to liquid cooling. The compact and robust power conversion system includes connection technology and control, line filter, drive, and liquid-cooling, and can be easily integrated as a complete system in control rooms or containers.

SINAMICS PCS is certified in accordance with the “Technical Connection Rules” VDE-AR-N 4110, which is valid in Germany. This means that stationary battery storage units can be connected to the public medium-voltage grid with minimal system certification effort.

A validated Matlab/Simulink simulation model simplifies and accelerates the planning, optimization, and grid integration of the power conversion system — and thanks to the SINAMICS Startdrive tool in the TIA Portal engineering framework, the grid converter can be easily integrated into the drive world. Operating states and system parameters can be read out via the Profinet communication interface, which allows data from operation to be monitored and analyzed and makes precise statements about upcoming service work possible.