H.G. Schaevitz Alliance Sensors offer contactless inductive transducer series

The first spring loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) series from H.G. Schaevitz Alliance Sensors are contactless devices designed for dimension or position-measuring applications in factory automation and in various industrial and commercial applications, such as: automotive testing, mil/aero test stands, robotic arms and packaging equipment, where the sensing element cannot be attached to the object being measured. The LRS-18 stroke to length ratio is excellent. Existing technologies with similar electrical specifications are 9-in. long to measure 1-in. The equivalent LRS-18 is only 4-in. long.

The LRS-18’s contactless operation prevents internal wear out from dithering or rapid cycling. The sensor ranges from 0.5 to 4.0 inches (12.5 to 100 mm) and maximum tip force on the item being measured is 1 lb.

LRS-18 sensors have a 0.75-in. (19 mm) diameter aluminum or stainless-steel body with an M18 x 1 thread and come with two hex jam nuts for easy installation in place of an 18 mm analog proximity sensor. These sensors use a 0.25-in. diameter probe equipped with an AGD No. 9 contact tip and are offered with either an axial cable or a connector.

Operating from a variety of DC voltages, the sensors are available with a choice of four analog outputs, and they all include ASG’s proprietary SenSet field calibration feature.