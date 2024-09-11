Hall Effect ICs offer -40°C to +150°C operating range

Diodes Incorporated announces the addition of two enhanced high-voltage, Hall effect switch IC families to its automotive-compliant* product portfolio. The AH332xQ (unipolar) and AH352xQ (omnipolar) offer a wide range of operating sensitivity options in SIP-3, SOT23 (Type S), and SC59 packages. The devices can be used in a broad range of contactless position and proximity detection applications, including seatbelt fastening, door and trunk latching, windshield wipers, and steering-wheel locks.

The unipolar AH332xQ is activated when the magnetic flux density of correct polarity exceeds the defined operating threshold (B OP ), and switches off when the flux density falls below the release threshold (B RP ). Ten sensitivity options are available, ranging from a highly sensitive 30G B OP to a low-sensitivity 275G B OP version, allowing for a wide range of magnet and distance choices for optimal sensing.

The omnipolar AH352xQ is activated when the magnetic flux density of either the magnetic south or north pole exceeds the B OP and turns off when the magnetic flux density falls below the B RP . Three high-sensitivity options are available, ranging from ±20G to ±40G B OP devices.

The B OP and B RP thresholds for both the AH332xQ and AH352xQ provide a tight operating window with sufficient hysteresis for reliable operation, while a low-temperature coefficient ensures the stability of the switching points.

The AH332xQ and AH352xQ Hall effect devices have an open-drain output and operate over a wide 3.0V to 28V supply voltage range and -40°C to +150°C temperature range, providing product design flexibility to meet the requirements of the harsh automotive environment. Even when physical stress is applied to the package, the devices maintain very accurate sensitivity levels. For enhanced robustness and reliability, the devices have reverse blocking diodes with Zener clamps on their supply pins, as well as overcurrent limits and Zener clamps on their open-drain output. ESD protection exceeds 8kV HBM and 1kV CDM, and the devices have a 40V load-dump capability.

The AH332xQ and AH352xQ are available at $0.30 in 3,000-piece quantities.