Hall-effect position sensors incorporate decoupling capacitors

TDK Corporation expands its Micronas 3D HAL sensor portfolio with the Hall-sensor family HAC 39xy, which features integrated capacitors for stray-field robust position detection in automotive and industrial applications. The TO92UF package was designed explicitly for PCB-less applications, combining both a chip from the HAL 39xy family featuring stray-field compensation capability and up to two capacitors with up to 330 nF. The new sensors suit a wide range of applications, including valves and actuators, gear shifters, transmission systems, or brake stroke position detection. The PSI5 interface supports the latest requirements of chassis-position detection sensors.

HAC 39xy sensors enable angular measurements up to 360° with ferrite 2-pole magnets and linear measurements up to 35 mm by using two-pole bar magnets. The stray-field robust position detection can take both measurement types, with additional 3D measurements resulting in two independent angles. The SENT interface transmits data from both angles while the sensors achieve a high ESD immunity and meet all of the stringent EMC requirements. Samples are available now; mass production will start by the end of 2021.

The patented 3D HAL pixel-cell technology is the core of the HAC 39xy sensors and accurately measures magnetic fields while being insensitive to stray fields. The unique concept of the masterHAL sensor line is based on an array of Hall plates. The highly flexible sensor array helps design engineers select the best operation mode for any given measurement task.

With its flexible architecture, HAC 39xy offers a wide range of configuration possibilities. It features a powerful DSP, which is responsible for fast signal processing, and an embedded microcontroller that performs the interface configuration and supervision of the Functional Safety related tasks. The innovative architecture of the HAC 39xy sensors makes it easy for customers to develop new solutions using fast prototyping techniques. It also enables quick and easy adaptation to changes in interface standards such as SENT and PSI5.

The pins of the TO92UF package can be welded or soldered directly to a lead frame, eliminating the need for a printed circuit board (PCB), thus reducing the total system size and cost. Furthermore, the overall system’s long-term reliability is significantly improved.