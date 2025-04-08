Hall-effect sensor detect X, Y, and Z directions

Diodes Incorporated introduces its first automotive-compliant 3D linear Hall effect sensor. The AH4930Q detects the magnetic field in the X, Y, and Z directions, allowing for reliable and high-precision contactless rotary motion and proximity detection. Applications include rotary and push selectors on infotainment systems, stalk gear shifters, door handles and locks, and powered seat adjusters.

The AH4930Q integrates a 12-bit temperature sensor for accurate on-chip compensation. Its robust signal path and 12-bit data converter via ADC provide high resolution for each measurement direction down to 1 Gauss (0.1mT) per bit for precise positional accuracy. The implemented I²C interface enables seamless communication for measurement data reading and runtime programming with host systems as fast as 1Mbps to support real-time adjustments.

The device has three operating modes plus a power-down mode where it consumes only 9nA. Its three operating modes provide a power consumption-data acquisition compromise, including an ultra-low-power mode consuming only 13µA (10Hz), to its fast-sampling mode of 3.8mA (3.3kHz) for constant measurement functionality. With a 10µs wake-up time, 4µs response time, and wide bandwidth, the AH4930Q delivers ultra-fast data acquisition even for the most demanding applications.

The AH4930Q operates on supply voltages from 2.8V to 5.5V, and a temperature range from -40°C to +125°C. The 3D linear Hall effect sensor is housed in the industry-standard 6-pin SOT26 (Type A1) package and is available at $0.50 for 1,000-piece quantities. A standard-compliance version, the AH4930 , is also available for industrial and commercial applications.